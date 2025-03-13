News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage

Join Nemo, Marlin, Dory, and their ocean friends on a journey of courage, friendship, and discovery, running April 6, 2025.

By: Mar. 13, 2025
Disney & Pixar’s FINDING NEMO, TYA is making a splash at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Check out photos from the production!

Tickets are available now at FirstStage.org.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo.

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage Image
Blue Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage Image
Karen Estrada and Ira Kindkeppel-Longden

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage Image
Simone Gong-Murray and Jake Horstmeier

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage Image
Lainey Techtmann and Orange Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage Image
Orange Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA

Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage Image
Mara Iligaray and Orange Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO



