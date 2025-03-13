Photos: DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO At First Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney & Pixar’s FINDING NEMO, TYA is making a splash at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Check out photos from the production!

Join Nemo, Marlin, Dory, and their ocean friends on a journey of courage, friendship, and discovery, running April 6, 2025.

Tickets are available now at FirstStage.org.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo.

Blue Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA

Karen Estrada and Ira Kindkeppel-Longden

Simone Gong-Murray and Jake Horstmeier

Lainey Techtmann and Orange Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA

Orange Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO TYA

Mara Iligaray and Orange Cast in Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO

Comments