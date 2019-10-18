Photo Flash: ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA Opens First Stage's 2019/20 Mainstage Season

First Stage begins its 2019/20 main stage season with ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA, a lyrical, bilingual play written by Playwright-in-Residence Alvaro Saar Rios. This world premiere production is adapted from the book Ghost Wings by popular Milwaukee author Barbara Joosse, features original music and lyrics by Dinorah Márquez and is a collaboration with Latino Arts Strings Program and United Community Center.

Ten-year-old Pilar breathes deeply of her grandmother's rebozo to relive memories of her beloved abuelita - making corn tortillas, dueling the monsters under the bed and journeying to the forest known as El Círculo Mágico. Slowly, the scent begins to fade - and with it, Pilar's memories of her grandmother. Amidst the monarch butterflies' annual migration and Día de los Muertos celebrations, audiences can soar with Pilar on her journey as she discovers that "when you love someone, they never really leave you." Supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA runs October 18 - November 10, 2019 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 5 - 17+.





