 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Nominations Open For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Nominations are now open through October 31, 2025.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Nominations Open For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2025.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

BWW Awards Nominations


Need more Milwaukee, WI Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos