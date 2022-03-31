True Colors' Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regional Finalists Announced

Milwaukee Rep has announced the True Colors' Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regional finalists who will compete in the National Finals onstage at Harlem's Apollo Theater in New York on May 2, 2022. NNMC features newly created works from twenty of America's leading contemporary Black playwrights that engage students in artful exploration of 21st century themes, while instilling confidence in all to find their voices.

Milwaukee Regionals took place on March 14, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse where students performed a monologue in front of a panel of judges. In first place Alexandria Woods, an 11th grader at Rufus King IB High School, performed "One Second" by Rachel Lynett. Followed by second place winner Terynn Erby-Walker, an 11th grader at Golda Meir High School, who performed "Say No To the Dress." by Stacey Rose. Runner up is Ana Gutierrez, a 12th grader at Ronald Reagan IB High School, who performed "The Blues" by Star Finch.

The top two winners from the regional competition participate in the National Finals, receiving an all-expense paid trip to New York City that includes: workshops with theatre professionals, performing at the Apollo Theater, a ticket to a Broadway show, and cash prizes for the top three winners. Additionally, Milwaukee Regionalists received cash prizes for their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners and will receive private acting coaching leading up to nationals.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.