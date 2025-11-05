Next Act Theatre and Boswell Book Company to Host AN EVENING WITH MARIE KOHLER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next Act Theatre and Boswell Book Company will co-sponsor An Evening with Marie Kohler on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (arrival at 6:00 p.m.) in the lobby of Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water Street, Milwaukee.

The event will feature acclaimed Milwaukee playwright Marie Kohler, who will discuss her career, creative inspirations, and recent publications including BOSWELL and MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS (both published in 2024 by Dramatic Publishing). Attendees will enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and Scottish treats, along with a reading from Next Act Theatre’s upcoming Wisconsin premiere of BOSWELL, performed by Josh Krause (James Boswell) and Brian Mani (Samuel Johnson).

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of Kohler’s published scripts, enjoy a cash bar, and take part in this one-night-only celebration of one of Milwaukee’s most distinguished playwrights.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at nextact.org or by calling (414) 278-0765. Pending availability, tickets will be sold at the door. Seating is limited and advance registration is encouraged.

About Marie Kohler

Marie Kohler is an award-winning playwright, director, and producer whose work has been recognized with nominations for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, American Theatre Critics Association Award, and Abingdon Award, among others. Her play BOSWELL received four-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and enjoyed a sold-out Off-Broadway run at 59E59 Theaters in 2022. Kohler is a co-founder of Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee’s women-run theatre company, and was named “Artist of the Year” by the Milwaukee Arts Board. In 2024, she was elected a Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters.

About BOSWELL

Kohler’s play BOSWELL follows 20th-century academic Joan, whose scholarly pursuit of Samuel Johnson’s unpublished writings leads her into the world of James Boswell, Johnson’s famously candid biographer. Blending wit, history, and imagination, BOSWELL explores friendship, authenticity, and the enduring power of the written word. The production runs at Next Act Theatre November 19 – December 14, 2025. Tickets are available at nextact.org/show/boswell.