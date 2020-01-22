National A Cappella Group, Semi-Toned is Coming To The Marcus Center

Nationally recognized a cappella group, Semi-Toned, is coming to the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 24 at 12:00 pm and are available in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase now by calling Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213. This performance is part of the MC Presents series and is sponsored The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.

Semi-Toned was formed in 2010 at the University of Exeter as a five-man barbershop harmony group. Now, in 2020, the group is strong and at the forefront of a cappella in the United Kingdom. In April 2015, the group earned the title of national a cappella champions, after winning the Voice Festival UK, but they later became best known for their TV appearances. The first of these was on BBC2's 2016 show 'The Choir: Gareth's Best in Britain', which the group went on to win in front of an audience of over 2 million viewers. In 2017, they appeared again as finalists on Sky 1's 'Sing: Ultimate A Cappella'.

The group also produce their own music videos, the first of which, Rich Man, has amassed nearly 130,000 views on YouTube, whilst their most recent video, covering Beyoncé's 7/11, was the most nominated video at that year's A Cappella Video Awards (AVAs). The video went on to win two awards for Best Electronic/Experimental Video and Best All Male Collegiate Video from its six nominated categories.





Semi-Toned also performs annually at the Edinburgh Fringe, and is the only a cappella group ever to have received the prestigious Bobby Award from Broadway Baby. The group is excited to now return to the United States to embark upon their biggest and best tour yet, performing their new show along the East coast from Florida to New York.