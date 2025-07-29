Nō Studios Brings Dance Fest Back to Milwaukee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nō Studios will bring Dance Fest back to Milwaukee on Saturday, August 2. Dance Fest is a combined performance featuring elite dance companies from throughout the country. This eclectic program showcases a variety of dance styles including contemporary, street dance and traditional ballet.

Dance Fest 2025 will feature performances by:

Ailey II (New York, NY): The next generation of dance, AILEY’s Second Company is renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the next generation with the creative vision of emerging choreographers.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee (Milwaukee, WI): Dedicated to exploring diversity within their art, artists, and audiences, the company is renowned for their athletic, innovative, and entertaining performances. They were named to Dance Magazine‘s “25 to Watch” list in 2024.

Madison Ballet (Madison, WI): Wisconsin’s second-largest dance organization is under the direction of Ja’ Malik and is focused on building a better community through art.

House of Jit (Detroit, MI): Celebrating the legacy and energy of Detroit’s street dance culture.

Chicago Dance Crash (Chicago, IL): A physical theater dance company existing within the intersection of street dance and concert dance.

Visceral Dance (Chicago, IL): A contemporary dance company pushing boundaries through powerful choreography.

Madd Rhythms (Chicago, IL): Chicago’s premier tap company, celebrated for their rhythm and innovation

This event is presented by Nō Studios, an independent organization separate from the Marcus Performing Arts Center.