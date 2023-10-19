Milwaukee's First Stage Unveils Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2023/24 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater. These performances feature a welcoming environment including adjusted sound and lighting, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of students with autism and other developmental differences. First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund and Autism Speaks.

Sensory Friendly performance accommodations include:

· Smaller audience size

· Reduction of loud or jarring sounds

· Reductions in flashing or strobe lights

· Modification of the house lights during the performance

· Accommodated house rules: audience members are free to talk or move during the show.

· An opportunity to see the actors in costume prior to the performance.

· Quiet areas available, staffed by educators experienced with the care of students on the autism spectrum or with other developmental disabilities.

· Patrons are welcome to use sensory items such as noise-cancelling headphones or fidgets in the theater during the performance.

· Social stories that outline the experience at the theater available; show-specific social stories created closer to the performance date.

· TV monitors available in the Todd Wehr Theater lobby from which to view the performance, should an audience member need to leave the theater during the performance.

· Money back guarantee: If attendees realize before the performance that a trip to the theater will not be ideal for their family on that day, First Stage will offer a ticket exchange to another performance of their choice or a refund of the ticket purchase.

To learn more about the Sensory Friendly Performance accommodations, please visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/.

Tickets for the 2023/24 Sensory Friendly Performances are $10 and are on sale now. Order by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or online at firststage.org. (Please note: tickets for Sensory Friendly Performances held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center will have a $3.50 facility fee added per ticket.)

FIRST STAGE'S 2023/24 SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. - THIS SATURDAY!

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!"

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions or go to firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/ for information.

To learn more about any of First Stage's upcoming 2023/24 productions, read the full press release here: firststage.org/media/sbinvyoe/first-stage-s-2023-24-season-announcement-final-5-1-23.pdf or visit:firststage.org

For productions held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Security Protocols are: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves. In order to do that, First Stage relies on its community of donors. With an annual operating budget of $5 million, more than half of First Stage's revenue comes from generous contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations, government sources and the United Performing Arts Fund. Join First Stage's community of donors with a contribution today and transform lives through theater.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org