Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Hold Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Milwaukee Rep is searching for young performers ages 8-13 to join the cast of Milwaukee Rep’s 50th Anniversary production of A Christmas Carol. Auditions will be held at Skylight Music Theatre on Thursday, July 10 and Saturday, July 12 with a free audition workshop prior on both days from 10am – 11am.

A Christmas Carol rehearses Tuesdays through Sundays from October 31 - November 23 and performs November 25 – December 24, 2025, at the historic Pabst Theater. Please note that young performers will need to miss school for technical rehearsals and matinee performances. For additional questions, please contact casting@milwaukeerep.com

For decades Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Now join us as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary production of this Dickens’ classic. Experience the magic of this beloved tale as Ebenezer Scrooge’s heartwarming transformation inspires holiday cheer with the timeless message of peace, hope and joy. With beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects, it’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care. Rep favorite Matt Daniels returns as Scrooge.



A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear. To learn more, and to register for an audition slot please fill out the following Audition Form.

