Milwaukee Repertory Theater Streams UNTIL THE FLOOD
Until the Flood was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St Louis.
Until the Flood, was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, and subsequently produced around the United States and in Ireland, Scotland, and England, with the same performer, director, and creative team.
The following theaters in the United States have joined together to sponsor this recording and make this broadcast possible:
A Contemporary Theatre-Seattle, Washington
Center Theatre Group-Los Angeles, California
DCPA Theater-Denver, Colorado
The Goodman Theatre-Chicago, Illinois
Milwaukee Repertory Theater-Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Portland Center Stage-Portland, Oregon
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater-New York, New York
Repertory Theater of St. Louis-St. Louis, Missouri
The presentation will use video footage from the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.
Pulitzer Prize finalist and celebrated performer Dael Orlandersmith (Forever) explores the social uprising in Ferguson, Missouri following the shooting of teenager Michael Brown. Pulling from her extensive interviews with Missouri residents, Orlandersmith crafts a stunning theatrical experience that must be seen.
Stream the production here.