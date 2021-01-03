Milwaukee Repertory Theater Streams UNTIL THE FLOOD

Until the Flood, was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, and subsequently produced around the United States and in Ireland, Scotland, and England, with the same performer, director, and creative team.

The following theaters in the United States have joined together to sponsor this recording and make this broadcast possible:

A Contemporary Theatre-Seattle, Washington

Center Theatre Group-Los Angeles, California

DCPA Theater-Denver, Colorado

The Goodman Theatre-Chicago, Illinois

Milwaukee Repertory Theater-Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Portland Center Stage-Portland, Oregon

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater-New York, New York

Repertory Theater of St. Louis-St. Louis, Missouri

The presentation will use video footage from the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.

Pulitzer Prize finalist and celebrated performer Dael Orlandersmith (Forever) explores the social uprising in Ferguson, Missouri following the shooting of teenager Michael Brown. Pulling from her extensive interviews with Missouri residents, Orlandersmith crafts a stunning theatrical experience that must be seen.

Stream the production here.