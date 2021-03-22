Milwaukee Rep Hosts LET'S TALK VACCINATIONS: A Conversation On COVID-19

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will host a community talk, "Let's Talk Vaccinations: A Conversation on COVID-19" on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm CT on Facebook Live or YouTube Live @ MilwRep.

The Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities in our country are being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help address these challenges, Milwaukee Rep is hosting a virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 vaccinations with local public health specialists and community leaders.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the current state of the pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated from experts in Milwaukee. Additionally this live conversation includes time for virtual attendees to ask the panelists questions about COVID and vaccinations.

Panelists:

Dr. Ivor Benjamin, Director and Professor, Cardiovascular Center, Medical College of Wisconsin

Andres Gonzalez, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, Froedtert Health

Paula Penebaker, Retired President and CEO, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Ericka Sinclair, Founder & CEO, Health Connections, Inc.

Moderator: Tammy Belton-Davis, Chief Diversity Officer, Milwaukee Rep

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.