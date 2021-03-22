Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee Rep Hosts LET'S TALK VACCINATIONS: A Conversation On COVID-19

Local public health specialists and community leaders will join the virtual panel to discuss the current state of the pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Milwaukee Rep Hosts LET'S TALK VACCINATIONS: A Conversation On COVID-19

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will host a community talk, "Let's Talk Vaccinations: A Conversation on COVID-19" on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm CT on Facebook Live or YouTube Live @ MilwRep.

The Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities in our country are being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help address these challenges, Milwaukee Rep is hosting a virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 vaccinations with local public health specialists and community leaders.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the current state of the pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated from experts in Milwaukee. Additionally this live conversation includes time for virtual attendees to ask the panelists questions about COVID and vaccinations.

Panelists:

Dr. Ivor Benjamin, Director and Professor, Cardiovascular Center, Medical College of Wisconsin

Andres Gonzalez, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, Froedtert Health

Paula Penebaker, Retired President and CEO, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Ericka Sinclair, Founder & CEO, Health Connections, Inc.

Moderator: Tammy Belton-Davis, Chief Diversity Officer, Milwaukee Rep

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
John Bolton
John Bolton
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BASH 2021 Photo

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BASH 2021

Michael Christie and New West Symphony Present A TOUR OF IRAN Photo

Michael Christie and New West Symphony Present A TOUR OF IRAN

Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukees First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021 Photo

Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukee's First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021

Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukees First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021 Photo

Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukee's First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Texas Repertory Company Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical
  • Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston – On Now!
  • Alley Theatre's Virtual Stage Presents a Collection of Contemporary Plays for the Spring
  • Opera in the Heights Returns to Live In-Person Events With Two Upcoming Concerts