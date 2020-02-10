Milwaukee Rep Announces 2020/21 Season

Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman are thrilled to announce Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2020/21 Season with 15 productions across four venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.

"From oft forgotten or unheard sides of history, to powerfully resonant stories of today, this season in particular looks at life from myriad perspectives, and allows our audiences the opportunity to view the world through a different lens," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "With three world premieres, an epic and deeply moving musical, and the return of Shakespeare to our stages, I'm thrilled to continue our commitment to ground-breaking theatre that is reflective of our city's rich diversity."

In the last decade, Milwaukee Rep has doubled its size becoming the largest performing arts organization in the state, welcoming nearly 300,000 people at 700 performances of 15 productions a season. With the new decade come many new things for Milwaukee Rep including a new brand featuring a redesigned logo and hashtag #WeRepMilwaukee to fulfill the mission of being a vital agent of positive change in the city and a theater that is known to be welcoming and inspirational to all.

"Just like Milwaukee, we're not what people usually expect or think they know. We're more diverse. More impactful. More modern," said Executive Director Chad Bauman. "From the stage to the streets, the things we do, we do to bring out the best in our region. That's why we are here - to be the best we can be for our community."

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2020/21 Quadracci Powerhouse Season opens with the five-time Tony Award winner Titanic: The Musical with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) and book by Peter Stone. Artistic Director Mark Clements directs this epic musical featuring real stories of people aboard the legendary ship in a stunning and majestic production. Next, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express steams into the Quadracci Powerhouse in a dazzling adaptation by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor) filled with twists, turns and larger-than-life characters. Declared the Best New Play of 2019 by The Wall Street Journal, Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond (Stick Fly) kicks off 2021 in the Powerhouse depicting the first woman to go pro in baseballs' Negro Leagues. Next is the Rolling World Premiere John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower (Lost Girl) which centers on a present day Appalachian high school reading the American classic The Crucible. Directed by Associate Artistic Director May Adrales, this challenging, contemporary post #metoo response to classic literature explores the power of young girls who fight to tell their own stories. Additionally, this production will feature Milwaukee Rep's Act II Community Conversation series. Closing out the season is a new adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It by Daryl Cloran which mashes the classic tale with over 20 Beatles songs performed live.

The Stiemke Studio Season consists of three John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program productions, starting with The Tasters by Meghan Brown (The Pliant Girl). Directed by Artistic Producer Laura Braza, The Tasters is a darkly funny new play for the foodie and revolutionary in all of us. Next, the World Premiere Tender Age by George Brant (Grounded) and directed by Henry Godinez (Resident Artistic Associate Goodman Theatre) is an unflinching portrait of modern-day America focusing on a detention center, in a disused Walmart. This piece focuses on a worker in charge of supervising child refugees separated from their parents at the nearby southern border. Finally, a staged reading of Lockdown by Cori Thomas (When January Feels Like Summer) will coincide with a series of community discussions. Based on true events, Lockdown follows the unexpected friendship between a grieving novelist and a prisoner with a life sentence at San Quentin.

The Stackner Cabaret Season opens with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra created by David Grapes and Todd Olson with direction and choreography by Milwaukee Rep favorite Kelley Faulkner. Four triple threat performers take on Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits. Next, get ready to cheer on those Packers with a new musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football in Dad's Season Tickets by West Allis playwright Matt Zembrowski. Directed by Ryan Quinn (PTI's Lost Girl and Everybody) straight from its sold-out engagement in Door County, find out which Kosinski sister will inherit Dad's treasured season tickets to Lambeau Field in this quintessential Wisconsin musical. 2021 brings back the sold-out Stackner show Blues in the Night directed by Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (Ring of Fire). Watch three soulful women "bring down the house" in this dynamic revue. Closing out the season is Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland. Watch as Emmy-nominated actress Angela Ingersoll captures the emotional power of Garland live in concert as seen on PBS.

For a limited engagement February 11 - 14, 2021 the iconic, Kathleen Turner will grace the Quadracci Powerhouse stage with Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice. For four performances only, audiences have the chance to go on a remarkable behind-the-scenes journey of Kathleen Turner's extensive career and hear her trademark croon on the great American songbook.

Milwaukee Rep's holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, celebrates its 45th Anniversary on the Historic Pabst Theater stage. Rep Lab returns in March for the 11th year showcasing Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs) and the Professional Training Institute (PTI) young performers take to the Stackner Cabaret in July 2021 for a special performance to be announced.

Subscriptions are available for renewing and new Subscribers beginning Tuesday, February 11. Subscription prices for the 2020/21 Season range from $100-$577. Packages available are the Ultimate 11-play package, which includes the entire season spanning all three of Milwaukee Rep's performance spaces; Quadracci Powerhouse/Stackner 9-play package; Quadracci Powerhouse/Stiemke Studio 7-play package; Quadracci Powerhouse 5-play package; Stackner Cabaret 4-Play package as well as a Create Your Own Season package and Flex Passes. Single Tickets will go on sale later in the summer. For additional information on Subscription offerings, please contact Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

2020/21 Season

Programming, cast, dates, and prices are subject to change.

"The Voice" Returns to the Stackner

My Way

A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Created by David Grapes and Todd Olson

Book by Todd Olson

Original Production Directed by David Grapes

Directed and Choreographed by Kelley Faulkner

September 11 - November 8, 2020

Stackner Cabaret

From the king of swing to the Rat Pack, Ol' Blue Eyes charmed his way into the hearts of millions. Celebrate the pivotal moments of Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits. Four performers sing classics such as "I've Got the World on a String," "Fly Me to the Moon" and "New York, New York." Experience the elegance of "The Chairman of the Board" as you're transported back to the era of supper clubs, vintage Las Vegas and the perfect martini.

The Dreams She Carried Were Unsinkable

Titanic The Musical

Music & Lyrics by Maury Yeston

Book by Peter Stone

Directed by Mark Clements

September 15 - October 25, 2020

Quadracci Powerhouse

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse for the theatrical event of the year!

A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production

A Gastronomical Co-World Premiere about Revolution

The Tasters

By Meghan Brown

Directed by Laura Braza

September 22 - November 1, 2020

Stiemke Studio

Three women have a very important job - to protect high-ranking government leaders from assassination attempts by serving as food Tasters. When one rebellious Taster goes on a hunger strike, her actions reverberate through the group, causing them to question what they believe in and where their loyalties lie. Equal parts Hunger Games, The Handmaid's Tale and Food Network, this darkly funny new play asks the question: when one must choose between their ideas, personal safety and the wellbeing of those close to them - what do they do? A play for the foodie and revolutionary in all of us.

Eight Suspects, One Thrilling Ride

Agatha Christie's

Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

November 10 - December 13, 2020

Quadracci Powerhouse

Board the exotic and mysterious Orient Express as it takes off into the opulence and grandeur of the 1930s, with a train full of suspects, each with a motive and an alibi. This dazzling new adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece is filled with twists, turns and larger-than-life characters. Join beloved detective Hercule Poirot as he battles the clock to figure out "whodunit" in this murder mystery that's perfect for the holiday season.

A New Musical Comedy Celebrating Family, Folly and Football

Dad's Season Tickets

Book, Music and Lyrics by Matt Zembrowski

Directed by Ryan Quinn

November 13, 2020 - January 17, 2021

Stackner Cabaret

Direct from its sold-out engagement in Door County where it became the best-selling hit in Northern Sky Theater's 28-year history, comes this new musical comedy for football fanatics and the people who love them. Who will inherit Frank's treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook, on the way to relearning that family isn't everything; it's the only thing. With songs like "When You Live in Green Bay" and "What Do You Do with a Bye Week," this quintessential Wisconsin musical will warm your heart and leave you rooting for the home team!

A Trailblazing Spirit



Toni Stone

By Lydia R. Diamond

January 12 - February 7, 2021

Quadracci Powerhouse

Declared the Best New Play of 2019 by The Wall Street Journal, this sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni's journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most - play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along.

A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production

A World Premiere Story Ripped From the Headlines

Tender Age

By George Brant

Directed by Henry Godinez

January 20 - February 28, 2021

Stiemke Studio

Desperate for work, Martín takes a job at a detention center where he finds himself charged with the task of supervising child refugees who have been separated from their parents at the nearby southern border. When a terrifying epidemic breaks out in the facility, Martín faces up against his employers, his own young family and ultimately himself in this harrowing, unflinching portrait of modern-day America.

Back by Popular Demand!

Blues in the Night

Conceived, Written & Originally Directed by Sheldon Epps

Original Vocal Arrangements & Musical Direction by Chapman Roberts

Orchestrations & Additional Vocal Arrangements by Sy Johnson

Directed by Dan Kazemi

January 22 - March 21, 2021

Stackner Cabaret

The soul of the blues wails out full and strong in Blues in the Night, the scorching Tony and Olivier Award-nominated musical! Twenty-six hot and torchy numbers - by icons Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen and more - tell of the sweet, sexy and sorrowful experiences that three women have with the same "snake-of-a-man." Last performed in the Stackner in 2012, this sold-out show is back by popular demand in a dynamite revue that will "bring down the house"!

A Rolling World Premiere

An Examination of Power, Friendships and Truth

John Proctor is the Villain

By Kimberly Belflower

Directed by May Adrales

March 2 - March 28, 2021

Quadracci Powerhouse

In a present-day Appalachian high school, students are reading a seminal American classic, The Crucible. But as a scandal erupts in their community and local heroes fall from grace, a group of teenage girls discover the line between witch and heroine is a fine one. This challenging, contemporary post- #metoo response to "classic" literature explores the power of young girls who fight to tell their own stories.

This production will feature our Act II Community Conversation series.

A Star Is Born

Artists Lounge Live Presents

March 25 - May 30, 2021

Stackner Cabaret

The truly iconic Judy Garland took America over the rainbow and into her soul every time she set foot on stage or appeared on screen. Now, Emmy-nominated actress and singer Angela Ingersoll captures the emotional power of Garland live in concert as seen on PBS. With her great big voice and witty humor, Ingersoll soars in this loving homage, performing such well-known songs as "Over the Rainbow," "Get Happy" and "The Man That Got Away." Don't miss this musical tribute to one of the greatest artists of the 20th Century.

Shakespeare with a Twist

As You Like It

By William Shakespeare

Adapted by Daryl Cloran

Conceived by Daryl Cloran and the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival

April 20 - May 23, 2021

Quadracci Powerhouse

The Beatles meet the Bard in this rollicking, celebratory musical take on William Shakespeare's As You Like It. It's 1960s British Columbia and love is in the air as a handful of cross-dressing lovers lead to mistaken identities, hilarious mishaps and loads of laughs. Interwoven into Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, the production features over 20 Beatles songs performed live including "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Let It Be." This perfect prelude to summer will have you rolling with laughter and singing along to some of the best songs ever written.

OFF -SUBSCRIPTION

Subscription Add-On Productions

Wells Fargo presents

Milwaukee's Favorite Holiday Tradition

A Christmas Carol

November 24 - December 24, 2020

By Charles Dickens

Adapted & Directed by Mark Clements

Pabst Theater

Join us in celebrating the 45th Anniversary production of Milwaukee's Favorite Holiday Tradition - A Christmas Carol.

Limited Engagement!

Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice

Directed by Andy Gale

February 11 - 14, 2021

Quadracci Powerhouse

Finding My Voice takes audiences on a remarkable behind-the-scenes journey of Kathleen Turner's extensive and well-documented career. Peppered with songs from the great American songbook, Ms. Turner croons hits including "Let's Fall in Love," "I'd Rather Be Sailing," "On the Street Where You Live," "Every Time We Say Goodbye," showcasing her trademark husky voice. With just 4 performances in the Quadracci Powerhouse, Finding My Voice, is a once in a lifetime chance to see a true Hollywood legend on stage in a deeply personal show packed with humor, great music and one of a kind insights spanning Ms. Turner's exciting career.

11th Anniversary



Rep Lab



March 4 - 8, 2021

Stiemke Studio

Back for its 11th Anniversary, the showcase featuring Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Processional Residents is a must-see and regularly sells out.

A Staged Reading

Lockdown

By Cori Thomas

April 9 - 18, 2021

Stiemke Studio

Based on true events, Lockdown follows the unexpected friendship between a grieving novelist and a prisoner with a life sentence at San Quentin. Presented as a reading series featuring nightly post-show conversations in collaboration with local organizations working directly with Milwaukee's incarcerated populations, Lockdown is a powerful and timely work that will inspire audience member to take action in their own community.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You