LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT Comes To Milwaukee

Black Arts MKE, Adam Slater Productions and Patton Daye Slater Productions present the captivating new musical "Love & Southern D!scomfort" in Milwaukee this May.

After standing ovations and a critical success during LASD's World Premiere in Charleston, South Carolina in January, music, mystery, and good old-fashioned family drama will collide at The Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from May 6 through May 10.

Featuring Tony Award Nominee Felicia P. Fields from The Color Purple and Milwaukee's finest actors, Love and Southern D!scomfort blends the lush backdrop of rural Louisiana with unbridled jealousy, joy, and pain as it weaves a gripping tale about an old-money family torn apart by money, addiction, and a long buried family secret.

Book by Monica L. Patton; Music by Bobby Daye. Monica and Bobby are Broadway/National Tour veterans. Monica is currently in her seventh year touring with The Book of Mormon. Her Broadway/Tour credits include Finian's Rainbow, Abby's Song, Ragtime, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Lion King and Annie 30th Anniversary tour. Bobby is currently touring with Disney's Aladdin. His Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, The Wiz and The Book of Mormon.

Tickets range from $38 to $53 and go on sale on Ticketmaster.com and the Marcus Center box office on January 24.

More information can be found at www.lasdmusical.com.





