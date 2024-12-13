JULIET AND ROMEO Cast Announced At Skylight Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Skylight Music Theatre continues to explore new frontiers in the world of Music Theatre with this hilarious new musical. In continuing its focus on innovative and entertaining work, the company is delighted to announce the cast for the world premiere of Juliet and Romeo, a fresh new musical that reimagines Shakespeare's iconic love story with many time-traveling twists for a contemporary audience.

The production will be directed by Skylight's Artistic Director Michael Unger and will feature a talented ensemble, showcasing some of the top performers of the region. This new work, with a book by Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs, Skylight's Being Earnest, Jayne Eyre) and music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and Curtis Moore (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Todd Solondz's Palindromes), turns the well-known classic Romeo and Juliet upside down and inside out as it follows the journey of a down-on-his-luck writer/director who travels back in time and falls in love with the REAL Juliet – and brings her back to modern-day New York City. Some of Shakespeare's renowned characters follow – there are plenty of sword fights and New York pizza involved! Skylight will take a spin with this Shakespeare classic that promises to be unlike anything audiences have ever experienced.

“New works are some of the most challenging and exciting material to explore, and I am thrilled the authors of this hysterical new musical have trusted Skylight to premiere this piece,” said Michael Unger, Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre and director of the show. “To put the Skylight and Milwaukee spin on this piece, featuring a phenomenal, predominantly local cast, is an honor we do not take lightly.”

Juliet and Romeo bounces back and forth between rehearsing a production of one of The Bard's best-known plays and the actual characters within the play as Shakespeare is writing it. Sawyer Bloom is rehearsing a production of Romeo and Juliet in a community theatre in New Jersey and thinks he can come up with a better ending. He conjures up his imaginary friend from childhood, none other than William Shakespeare, and suggests unsolicited improvements, much to renowned author's chagrin. The Bard sends Bloom back to Verona in the 15th Century where he meets the original characters in the play. Bloom falls in love with the real Juliet and in order to keep her from meeting the real Romeo, brings her back to modern-day New York city. Many hijinks ensue as centuries and love stories get twisted in the freshest look yet at Juliet, Romeo, William Shakespeare... and down-on-his-luck community theatre director and aspiring novelist, Sawyer Bloom.

Tickets are on sale for Juliet and Romeo and can be purchased by visiting www.skylightmusictheatre.org or by calling the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

