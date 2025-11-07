JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Skylight Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Skylight Music Theatre will open its production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Friday, November 14. The production will run through December 28 on the Cabot stage in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

This production of Joseph… carries special meaning for Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, who directs this production. Broadway performer and Unger’s wife, Janet Metz, starred as the Narrator opposite Donny Osmond on the North American tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, connecting Skylight's production to the musical's storied past.

That legacy will shine brightly on the Cabot stage in more ways than one. Actor Mason Hanizeski, playing Joseph, will wear a “Technicolor dreamcoat” originally designed by Mark Thompson for the production starring Donny Osmond. This iconic coat adds a rare and authentic touch to the Skylight production, creating a full-circle moment that bridges decades of music theatre history.

Skylight’s Joseph… is a visually stunning, family-friendly fun-fest filled with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved songs, imaginative staging, and a dynamic cast of over a dozen youth performers alongside Skylight favorites and debuts. Skylight recently welcomed Rice in person for a concert, An Evening with Sir Tim Rice, celebrating his work as lyricist when he was here for his show From Here to Eternity, part of Skylight’s 23–24 season.

“Tim repeatedly told us how much he enjoyed his time in Milwaukee. He was wonderful to work with and incredibly generous with his time and stories,” said Unger. “While he was here, he asked us when we were going to present Joseph... It is our honor to now stage one of his earliest works.”