Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Scenic Design
Best Youth Actor (under 18)
Best Youth Actress (under 18)
Theatre of the Year
Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 31%
Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 19%
Teddy Warren - MATILDA - First Stage 16%
Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
Mike Crowley - THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 16%
William Molitor - ON GOLDEN POND - SummerStage of Delafield 16%
Liesl Collazo - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 28%
Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 25%
Kelly Doherty - MATILDA - First Stage 10%
Kelley Faulkner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
Aubyn Heglie - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%
Jordan Baker - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 12%
Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage 31%
Linda Sheremeta - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%
Jason Orlenko - KISS ME, KATE - Skylight Music Theatre 13%
Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 32%
Jeff Frank - MATILDA - First Stage 27%
J.W. Anderson - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 14%
Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater 41%
Donna Daniels - RABBIT HOLE - Sunset Playhouse 18%
Dustin J. Martin - RUMORS - SummerStage of Delafield 17%
WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 51%
MATILDA - First Stage 19%
MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 10%
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 32%
GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage 29%
THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 13%
Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage 46%
James A Skiba and Terri Fields - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 27%
Marisa Abbott - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Waukesha Civic Theatre 9%
Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage 37%
Liam Eddy - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 23%
Logan Munoz - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 15%
Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage 34%
Josie Van Slyke - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR - First Stage 19%
Reese Parish - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 11%
Milwaukee Rep 34%
First Stage 28%
Lake Country Playhouse 19%
