THE SPITFIRE GRILL Celebrates 25 Years with James Valcq Directing at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre will present the 25th anniversary production of THE SPITFIRE GRILL, directed by composer and co-bookwriter James Valcq. The production returns to the Cabot stage, where it was previously seen in 2002 and 2008.

Originally created in collaboration with the late lyricist and co-bookwriter Fred Alley, THE SPITFIRE GRILL premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2001. Since then, the musical has been produced in nearly 1,000 productions worldwide and translated into multiple languages.

Reflecting on the show’s continued resonance, Valcq said, “Fred's words have resonated far beyond our Great Lakes home, and the characters we created continue to feel universal. The musical itself seems to be growing into an actual folktale, even a parable about what it means to welcome The Stranger while keeping the traditions of our communities alive.”

For the anniversary staging, Valcq revisited archival materials, exploring early drafts, lyrics, and music — including some previously unheard material — to shape a production that honors the original while incorporating newly developed musical elements.

Set in the fictional town of Gilead, Wisconsin, THE SPITFIRE GRILL centers on themes of forgiveness, belonging, and renewal. The story, rooted in a specific Midwestern setting, has found international audiences through its exploration of community and human connection.

Valcq’s career spans Broadway, national tours, and regional theatre. In addition to THE SPITFIRE GRILL, he co-authored Zombies from The Beyond and has collaborated extensively with Northern Sky Theater. Fred Alley, who co-founded American Folklore Theatre (now Northern Sky Theater), was posthumously honored with the Mark R. Sumner Award for Distinguished Achievement following his death in 2001.