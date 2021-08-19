Door Shakespeare Announces New Board Chair And Two New Board Members

Door Shakespeare has announced the appointment of Judy Drew as chair of its board of directors, and the election of two new board members, Martha Scully Beller and Dr. Eric Ohlrogge.

Drew takes the reins from former chair, Carl Zapffe, whose love of Shakespeare brought him to the board and whose tenure included the difficult months of the pandemic. She joined the Door Shakespeare Board in 2019 and has acted as vice chair and development director for the past two years. In her pre-Door County life, Drew spent over 25 years in financial services, working primarily in product development/management and marketing communications. Her last position in that field was as part of a senior management team recruited to run a start-up financial subsidiary of Xerox Corporation. Since moving to Sturgeon Bay in 2002, Drew has brought her private sector skills to positions with several nonprofit organizations.

For seven years, she served as executive director for Third Avenue Playhouse; and, in 2011, she joined The Ridges Sanctuary to coordinate the capital campaign to fund its LEED-certified nature center. Since retiring in 2016, she has served on the steering committee of the Climate Change Coalition of Door County and as a member of the project team for the restoration of the Teweles & Brandeis Granary in Sturgeon Bay.

"I'm excited to work with my fellow board members and with our staff, managing director Amy Ensign and producing artistic director Michael Stebbins, during this pivotal time," said Drew. "Like other theaters, we're in something of a bridge year now, but I believe we emerged from the disruptions and uncertainty created by the pandemic as a stronger organization, and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

"When Judy came on board in 2019, she brought passion, perspective, positivity, and professionalism," said producing artistic director, Michael Stebbins, "and she carries those qualities with her every day. I look forward to Door Shakespeare moving forward."

Door Shakespeare also welcomes two new members to the board: Martha Scully Beller and Dr. Eric Ohlrogge. Beller has a strong background in marketing and social media and wants to use "the tools in her toolbox to promote this awesome company." Ohlrogge is currently an emergency medical physician in Green Bay; but, before deciding on a career in medicine, he pursued an undergraduate degree in drama at Lawrence University. He interned with Door Shakespeare in 2007/08, has attended performances ever since, and brings a passion for theater and for Door Shakespeare to his new role.

"I'm delighted to welcome Martha Scully Beller and Eric Ohlrogge to Door Shakespeare! Their rich and diverse experience will contribute immensely to Door Shakespeare's success," noted managing director Amy Ensign. "And I extend a big thank you to Carl Zapffe for his service, especially in guiding Door Shakespeare through such a tumultuous and challenging time this past year. He has built a strong foundation for Judy Drew to step onto, and I look forward to working with her in this new capacity."

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 43 striking productions of classical theater by playwrights including Shakespeare, Moliere, and Oscar Wilde.

Door Shakespeare returned to the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate on Lake Michigan in Baileys Harbor for the 2021 summer season, and is currently offering a filmed and edited version of their production of Hamlet, adapted by Guy Roberts and featuring Ryan Schabach in a solo performance. For tickets to the show, or information about further programming, go to www.doorshakespeare.com, or call 920.854.7111.