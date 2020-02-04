Disney's THE LION KING Opens This Week At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

Disney's The Lion King will leap onto the Marcus Performing Arts Center stage this Wednesday, February 5 for a four-week engagement through March 1. The Lion King is part of the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center and Broadway Across America-Milwaukee series.

Tickets are available via lionking.com , MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 414-273-7206, and the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Marcus Performing Arts Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its return to Milwaukee.

ABOUT THE LION KINGAfter 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher ), The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 15 or more years and three others running 20 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America, Japan and The U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 21 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design ( Richard Hudson ), Best Costume Design ( Julie Taymor ), Best Lighting Design ( Donald Holder ), Best Choreography ( Garth Fagan ) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor continues to supervise new productions of the show around the world.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You