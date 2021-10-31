DAD'S SEASON TICKETS is Running at Milwaukee Reparatory Theatre Through January

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present Dad's Season Tickets a new musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football in the Stackner Cabaret, October 29, 2021-January 2, 2022.

Dad's Season Tickets cast features Rep favorites Jonathan Gillard Daly (Harvey, Milwaukee Rep)and Kelley Faulkner (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep), and four actors making their Rep debut Jackson Evans (Peter and the Starcatcher, Peninsula Players Theatre, Sophie Grimm (Trevor A New Musical, Writers Theatre), Jamie Mercado (Disney's Newsies, Skylight Music Theatre) and Rick Pendzich (The Legend of Rock, Paper Scissors, First Stage).

Dad's Season Tickets with book, music and lyrics by Milwaukee's own Matt Zembrowski is directed by Ryan Quinn (Lost Girl, So Thrive My Soul, Milwaukee Rep), with music direction by Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Lisa Schlenker (Nunsense, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Debra Krajec (Nunsense, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Cor Valentine-Christophe (The Island, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre), sound design by Eric Backus (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep) and stage manager Jade Bruno.

Direct from its sold-out engagement in Door County where it became the best-selling hit in Northern Sky Theater's 28-year history, comes Dad's Season Tickets, a new musical comedy for football fanatics and the people who love them. Who will inherit Frank's treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook, on the way to relearning that family isn't everything; it's the only thing. With songs like "When You Live in Green Bay" and "What Do You Do with a Bye Week," this quintessential Wisconsin musical will warm your heart and leave you rooting for the home team.

Dad's Season Tickets is sponsored by Associated Bank, Executive Producers Karen & Mark Bitzan, Chris & Judi Collins, and Clark & Diane Slipher with Associate Producers Meredith & Thomas Scrivner. Dad's Season Tickets runs October 29, 2021- January 2, 2022 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 7pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.