Casting Announced For Disney's THE LION KING In Milwaukee
Casting for Disney's The Lion King has been announced for the long-awaited return engagement in Milwaukee. The Lion King will leap onto the Marcus Center stage on February 5 for a four-week engagement through March 1 as part of the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center and Broadway Across America-Milwaukee series.
The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Buyi Zama as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Brandon A. McCall as "Simba," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."
The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Charlie Kahler and Chance Smith. The role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Isabel Medina and Kalandra Rhodes.
Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr, TyNia Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Sean Aaron Carmon, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Marq Moss, Sihle Ngema, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Nathan Andrew Riley, Christopher Sams, Robb Sapp, Mpume Sikakane, Kevin Tate, Jennifer Theriot and Courtney Thomas.
Tickets are available via lionking.com, MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 414-273-7206, and the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.
Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Marcus Performing Arts Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.
The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its return to Milwaukee.