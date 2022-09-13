Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Sep. 13, 2022  
Milwaukee Rep has announced casting for the return of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol November 29 - December 24, 2022 in the historic Pabst Theatre.

Milwaukee local Matt Daniels takes the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge and Lainey Techtmann reprising the role of Tiny Tim. Additonal returning cast members include Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Marley's Ghost, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Carrie Hitchcock as Mrs. Fezziwig, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Christopher Peltier as Young Scrooge, Jim Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig, Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit, Aja Wiltshire as Belle and Tami Workentin as Ghost of Christmas Past. Ensemble and young performers casting to be announced at a later date.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, stage movement Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Pink, original score and music arranged John Tanner, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, stage managers Becca Lindsey and Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and West Bend Insurance wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producers Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.


