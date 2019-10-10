Carpenters Tribute Takes The Stage At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

Singer Lisa Rock of Grayslake, IL, and her 6-piece band are bringing the music of The Carpenters back to the stage with their spot-on renditions of Carpenters classics with Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 pm. This performance is part of the Marcus Center Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.



Considered one of the best vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with her unabashedly catchy pop music. The Carpenters' beautiful, memorable love songs topped the Billboard charts with more than a dozen number one hits. Now, singer and playwright Lisa Rock has arranged a 6-piece band, complete with back-up singers, and together they are dedicated to creating a Carpenters experience like no other. Rock's amazing four octave range allows her to sing the hits like "We've Only Just Begun" and "Rainy Days and Mondays" in their original key, keeping the songs genuine and more recognizable for the audience. "When she hits the lower range of her marvelous voice," notes Chicago critic Alan Bresloff, "if you close your eyes, you can see Karen Carpenter's face."



But Rock goes beyond the music in her concert. She draws the crowd in with anecdotes about Karen and Richard Carpenter, their lives and how some of the songs originated. Rock engages the audience to the point where they can't help but sing along with her and share the memories of The Carpenters and their music.



Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters comes to the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 11 at 12:00 pm and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.





