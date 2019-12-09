BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards Update: WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Actor in a Musical

Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 31%

Teddy Warren - MATILDA - First Stage 18%

Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 16%

Best Actor in a Play

Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 17%

William Molitor - ON GOLDEN POND - SummerStage of Delafield 16%

Mike Crowley - THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 13%

Best Actress in a Musical

Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 25%

Liesl Collazo - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 23%

Kelly Doherty - MATILDA - First Stage 12%

Best Actress in a Play

Kelley Faulkner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 17%

Jordan Baker - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%

Lisa Helmi Johanson - THE CHINESE LADY - Milwaukee Rep 12%

Best Costume Design

Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage 32%

Linda Sheremeta - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

Jason Orlenko - KISS ME, KATE - Skylight Music Theatre 14%

Best Director of a Musical

Jon Rua - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 29%

Jeff Frank - MATILDA - First Stage 22%

Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 20%

Best Director of a Play

Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater 43%

Donna Daniels - RABBIT HOLE - Sunset Playhouse 18%

Dustin J. Martin - RUMORS - SummerStage of Delafield 16%

Best Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 49%

MATILDA - First Stage 21%

MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 34%

GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage 30%

THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Best Scenic Design

Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage 48%

James A Skiba and Terri Fields - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 27%

Matt Carr - MAMMA MIA! - Sunset Playhouse 9%

Best Youth Actor (under 18)

Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage 40%

Liam Eddy - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 23%

Logan Munoz - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 15%

Best Youth Actress (under 18)

Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage 35%

Josie Van Slyke - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR - First Stage 20%

Reese Parish - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 12%

Theatre of the Year

Milwaukee Rep 34%

First Stage 30%

Lake Country Playhouse 17%

