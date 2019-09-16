Academy At Civic Theatre (A.C.T.) Fall Session Begins

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Fall Session from September 23-November 6, 2019.

The Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive classes. Students of all backgrounds and ethnicities are encouraged to register.

Incredible Improv: Improvisation is a great way to think on your feet more quickly, gain confidence, and have a lot of fun. Our improv games and exercises will challenge you to get out of your comfort zone and take creative risks. So whether you are looking to improve your stage skills, be more confident, or just meet some fun new people, Incredible Improv can help.

Audition Technique: Auditions can be tough, whether it's your first time or fiftieth time on the stage. Learn how to prepare yourself for an audition and give yourself the best chance to be cast. This class will focus on monologue and cold reading auditions, as our experienced instructor shows you how to make a great impression at your next audition.

Incredible Improv and Audition Technique will be taught by Doug Jarecki.

Session Dates and Times:

Monday 4-5 pm | 6-8 year old Incredible Improv | $90

Monday 5:15-6:15 pm | Adult Incredible Improv | $90

Monday 6:30-7:30 pm | Adult Audition Technique | $90

Tuesday 4-5 pm | 9-12 year old Incredible Improv | $90

Tuesday 5:15-6:15 pm | 9-12 year old Audition Technique | $90

Wednesday 4-5 pm | 13-18 year old Incredible Improv | $90

Wednesday 5:15-6:15 pm | 13-18 year old | Audition Technique | $90

Registration is available online. Financial aid is available. Please call or email (djarecki@waukeshacivictheatre.org) with questions. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





