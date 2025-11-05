AN EVENING WITH MARIE KOHLER is Coming to Next Act Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enjoy an evening with the award-winning Milwaukee playwright Marie Kohler in the lobby of Next Act Theatre on Wednesday, November 12. Munch on light hors d'oeuvres and Scottish treats while Marie talks about her plays including BOSWELL and MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS (both published in 2024 by Dramatic Publishing), her inspiration and projects she has in the works. Hear a reading from Next Act Theatre's Wisconsin-Premiere production of BOSWELL performed by Josh Krause (James Boswell) and Brian Mani (Samuel Johnson).

Attendees will also have a chance to purchase published scripts for Marie to sign. This event is one-night only and a rare opportunity to take a peek into the mind of one of Milwaukee's most exciting local playwrights. Arrival begins at 6:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar will also be available.

About Marie Kohler

Marie Kohler is an American playwright, director, writer and producer. Her plays have earned nominations for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (twice), the American Theatre Critics Association's "Best New Regional Play," the Playwrights' Center Lab (Finalist), Abingdon Award, Wisconsin Wrights (twice), Todd McNerney Playwriting Award, Charlotte Repertory Theater Award and Playwrights' First Award (semi-finalist).

Her play BOSWELL captured four-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and went on to a sold-out Off-Broadway run at 59E59 Theaters (2022). MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS, among her other plays, earned multiple "Best of the Year" reviews. Her published plays include A GIRL OF THE LIMBERLOST (YouthPLAYS), and BOSWELL and MIDNIGHT AND MOLL FLANDERS (Dramatic Publishing).

Kohler co-founded Milwaukee's women-run Renaissance Theaterworks and served as Co-Artistic Director and Resident Playwright for 20 years. Milwaukee Arts Board has named her "Artist of the Year" and "Friend of the Arts." In 2024, Kohler was elected a Fellow by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters.

She received her BA at Harvard University (Magna Cum Laude) and her MA at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Kohler has served on the Wisconsin Humanities Board and Wisconsin-Parkside Arts Board. She is also deeply committed to environmental conservation. Marie and her actor husband Brian Mani live in Spring Green and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and share three daughters and eight grandchildren. mariekohler.com