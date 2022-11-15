A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Holiday Season

Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns for the 47th Anniversary November 29 - December 24, 2022 in the historic Pabst Theatre. Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Milwaukee local Matt Daniels takes the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge joining returning cast members Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Carrie Hitchcock as Mrs. Fezziwig, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Christopher Peltier as Young Scrooge, James Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig, Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit, Lainey Techtmann as Tiny Tim, Aja Wiltshire as Belle and Tami Workentin as Ghost of Christmas Past. The cast also includes Milwauke Rep's Emerging Professional Residents Antonio Banks as Belle's Husband, Jack Hradecky as Dick Wilkins and Ghost of Christmas Future, Naomi Kalter as Caroine and Fan, Malachi Marrero as Fiddler, Patti Meadors as Alice, AJ Paramo as Vicar, Jaelyn Raiford as Ellen, Lindsey Volk as Nanny with Swings Kimberly Giddens, George Lorimer, Max Pink and Vivian Vaeth.

A Christmas Carol youth ensemble includes Silver Anderson as Martha Cratchit, Coco Archuleta as Ensemble, Savannah Carlson as Emily Cratchit, Scarlett Hirano as Want, Zoah Hirano as Sniffer and Ignorance, Michael Kostreza as Mathew Cratchit, Maura Kuhnen-Grooms as Turkey Boy, Ziva Lavoe as Ensemble, Leo Madson as Teen Scrooge, Calvin Marks as Ensemble, Isla Marks as Ensemble, Annalise Nordstrom as Belinda Cratchit, Robin Nordstrom as Ensemble, Natalie Ottman as Ensemble, Will Perkins as Boy Scrooge, Cole Sison as Peter Cratchit and Jace White as Thomas.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, stage movement Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Pink, original score and music arranged John Tanner, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, stage managers Becca Lindsey and Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and West Bend Insurance wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.