Yes, Virginia,There is a Santa Claus comes to The Boardwalk Theatre in St. Clair. Based on a true and timeless story this heartwarming and uplifting play is the perfect start to the holiday season the whole family will enjoy. Performances run November 30 - December 22.

Virginia wondered and wrote: “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it is so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Ed Mitchell, the Sun’s editor, gives the assignment of answering Virginia’s letter to Frank Church who, until his wife and baby died last Christmas Eve, was the Sun’s best and most dependable reporter. He digs deep to find a hopeful answer and ends up writing the most popular newspaper editorial ever. Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus is a play reaffirming life’s highest beauty and joy — “the eternal light with which childhood fills the world.”

Abbey Kuhns makes her mainstage directorial debut with a talented cast of 14 adult actors and 7 child actors. The youth roles in this production are double cast with students from The Academy at ThumbCoast Theaters. Kuhns says, “Virginia May be the title character of the play, but she is just one of many compelling storylines the show follows. We also get glimpses into the lives of an Irish immigrant family, a news reporter who has lost everything, and a struggling New York City community in the 1890s. A story of people believing there is hope and meaning to life may be exactly what our community needs this season.”

