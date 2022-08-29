Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wharton Center's Institute for Arts & Creativity to Hold First Annual Teaching Artist Workshop in September

The Teaching Artist Institute will be facilitated by teaching artistry experts along with guest facilitator Eric Booth.

Aug. 29, 2022 Â 
Wharton Center's Institute for Arts & Creativity is holding its first annual Teaching Artist Workshop from 10AM-5PM on Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, September 17, 2022. The workshop is for emerging fine artists in performing and visual arts who would like to learn more about the profession of teaching artistry, what it means to be a teaching artist, and how to utilize the skills you already have.

The Teaching Artist Institute will be facilitated by teaching artistry experts along with guest facilitator Eric Booth. In 2015, Booth was given the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award in arts education, and is the only artist to ever receive it. Booth was also named one of the 25 most influential people in the arts in the United States.

Booth began as a Broadway actor and is a businessman, author (with seven published books and over 125 articles), international consultant, and keynote speaker, among other titles. He is referred to as "the father of the teaching artist profession." Booth has been a faculty member at Juilliard (12 years), Tanglewood (5 years), The Kennedy Center (20 years), and Lincoln Center Education (41 years). He founded the International Teaching Artist Collaborative: the world's first global network of teaching artists.

Participants will receive three days of workshop, lunch, and a copy of Booth's book The Everyday Work of Art.





