Walker Hayes to Bring UNPLUGGED Tour to Midland Center for the Arts in October

Country artist and viral sensation Walker Hayes will bring his Unplugged tour to Midland Center for the Arts on Friday, October 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at midlandcenter.org, by calling 989-631-8250, or by visiting the Ticket Office.

Known for blending country storytelling with hip-hop beats and unfiltered honesty, Hayes will perform music from his most introspective album to date, 17 Problems. The record reflects on fatherhood, grief, faith, and resilience through 17 deeply personal songs. In this acoustic format, Hayes strips back the production to focus on the raw storytelling at the heart of his music.

With tracks like “17 Year Old Problems” and “Song for My Son,” audiences can expect an evening of heartfelt reflection. “This album is very reflective. I think you can tell I'm in the middle of losing my dad and raising kids,” Hayes explained. “I'm at that corner of the road in life when you're looking back on your childhood — you can see it as clear as you ever have — but you're looking down the barrel of raising kids and keeping your family together. Accidentally, that is a common thread. The songs have this ‘in retrospect’ feeling, and then also, ‘What does the future look like? How do I do this?’”

Joining Hayes as a special guest is singer-songwriter Harper Grace, a multi-instrumentalist who shifted from Olympic gymnastics dreams to the stage after receiving her first guitar at age 7. Inspired by artists ranging from Rascal Flatts to Christina Aguilera, Grace has built a reputation for powerful vocals and dynamic live performances, including a standout run on American Idol in 2018.