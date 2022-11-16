Tipping Point Theatre Opens 15th Theatrical Season With Holiday Classic IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) launches its 15th theatrical season on November 17 at 8 p.m. with Joe Landry's adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

"We begin our 15th season with a classic," states Co-Producing Artistic Director Julia Glander. "This story within a story...within a story about love and redemption holds up remarkably well in our present, pandemic world. How do we find joy in these unsettled times? We look to the people around us. Our family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and even the strangers we meet. This story reminds us to take care of each other. Let's celebrate and cherish our people this holiday season, the 'true angels on earth.'"

Widely considered a hallmark of the holiday season, It's A Wonderful Life tells the tale of idealistic George Bailey, who is played by radio actor Jake Laurents (who is played by Detroit local actor Kevin O'Callaghan), in this captivating American holiday classic set over the WXYZ Radio airwaves in 1946 Metro Detroit. Complete with on-stage Foley Artist sound effects, a strong acting ensemble, including Rico Bruce Wade, Kevin O'Callaghan, Faith Berry, Patrick Loos, and Annabelle Young, embody 43 favorite holiday characters in the beloved story on one fateful, life-affirming Christmas Eve. "What a gift to be able to tell a story that so purely embraces the redemptive power of love, community, and connection," states Co-Producing Artistic Director Jamie Warrow, "concepts that are necessarily diminished in modern digital dealings and virtual realities. We hope this story sparks joy. We wish you a holiday season that celebrates human connection, is bright with love and laughter, and presents infinite possibility in the new year."

Joe Landry's fresh interpretation of this nostalgic classic is fast becoming America's favorite new holiday tradition. "It's a Wonderful Life has been one of my favorite films since I first saw it as a child," says Landry, "and its message of how each of our lives touches so many others is one that's welcome each and every year." This award-winning adaptation has been named one of the top ten most produced plays in the country by American Theatre Magazine. "One of the best holiday shows around. Fresh and inventive. Highly recommended" boasts the Chicago Sun-Times.

TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception sponsored by local Northville restaurant Mithai & Chai on Saturday, November 19th beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Hors d'oeuvres, chai tea and wine will be provided free of charge to all patrons with tickets to the November 19th performance.

Following these performances, the season continues with the Michigan premiere of Loy A. Webb's The Light, followed by Robert Harling's modern classic Steel Magnolias, and concludes with the world premiere of the Tracy L. Spada comedy Game. Set. Match!

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling.

Visit www.tippingpointtheatre.com for exact performance dates and times.