Tickets for Disney's FROZEN The Hit Broadway Musical On Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids This Friday

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway Grand Rapids announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9, 2022.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at DeVos Performance Hall beginning Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with performances playing through Sunday, July 23, 2023. Opening night is set for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

In Grand Rapids, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, December 9, 2022 tickets will be available at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office (122 Lyon Street NW, Grand Rapids) M-F from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., DeVos Performance Hall Box Office (303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids) M-F from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or online at Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $39. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Broadway Grand Rapids at 616-235-6285.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at DeVos Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway Grand Rapids or DeVos Performance Hall are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has played smash engagements "thawing hearts from coast to coast!" (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares "the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve."

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg, with a fifth production playing in Singapore in 2023. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.