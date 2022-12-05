Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Tickets for Disney's FROZEN The Hit Broadway Musical On Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids This Friday

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at DeVos Performance Hall.

Dec. 05, 2022  
Tickets for Disney's FROZEN The Hit Broadway Musical On Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids This Friday

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway Grand Rapids announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9, 2022.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at DeVos Performance Hall beginning Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with performances playing through Sunday, July 23, 2023. Opening night is set for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

In Grand Rapids, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, December 9, 2022 tickets will be available at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office (122 Lyon Street NW, Grand Rapids) M-F from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., DeVos Performance Hall Box Office (303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids) M-F from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or online at Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $39. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Broadway Grand Rapids at 616-235-6285.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at DeVos Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway Grand Rapids or DeVos Performance Hall are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has played smash engagements "thawing hearts from coast to coast!" (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares "the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve."

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg, with a fifth production playing in Singapore in 2023. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.




BLIPPI Brings His Wonderful World Tour To Kalamazoos Miller Auditorium Photo
BLIPPI Brings His Wonderful World Tour To Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment has announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium on June 13, 2023.
Interview: Sandi Patty Brings Her CHRISTMAS BLESSINGS Tour to Grand Rapids along with Gran Photo
Interview: Sandi Patty Brings Her CHRISTMAS BLESSINGS Tour to Grand Rapids along with Grand Rapids Symphony!
“The Voice” herself, Miss Sandi Patty winner of five Grammy® awards, and four Billboard Awards joins Grand Rapids Symphony for a one-night-only special Christmas concert Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM at DeVos Performance Hall. “Christmas Blessings” will feature classics such as “Silent Night,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Holy Night, and Winter Wonderland.” Sandi, as well as her pianist and musical director Steve Potts, join the Grand Rapids Symphony and Assistant Conductor Duo Shen for this must-see event!   We got to talk to Sandy ahead of her stop in Grand Rapids about music, career influences, as well as what we will hear in Grand Rapids.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Birmingham Village Players Receives A $21K Grant From the Michigan Arts and Culture C Photo
Birmingham Village Players Receives A $21K Grant From the Michigan Arts and Culture Council 
Birmingham Village Players (BVP) has been awarded a grant of $21,000 from the State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC).

More Hot Stories For You


BLIPPI Brings His Wonderful World Tour To Kalamazoo's Miller AuditoriumBLIPPI Brings His Wonderful World Tour To Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium
December 5, 2022

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment has announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium on June 13, 2023.
Tickets for Disney's FROZEN The Hit Broadway Musical On Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids This FridayTickets for Disney's FROZEN The Hit Broadway Musical On Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids This Friday
December 5, 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Birmingham Village Players Receives A $21K Grant From the Michigan Arts and Culture Council Birmingham Village Players Receives A $21K Grant From the Michigan Arts and Culture Council 
December 2, 2022

Birmingham Village Players (BVP) has been awarded a grant of $21,000 from the State of Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC).
Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS STORY at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, Directed By Broadway's Dan CooneyPhotos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS STORY at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, Directed By Broadway's Dan Cooney
December 2, 2022

Get a first look at A Christmas Story: The Musical, which opened last week at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, Michigan.
THIS IS YOUR ELEGANT NIGHTMARE–THE WORK OF DARREN SHELTON Comes to Disco Walls This MonthTHIS IS YOUR ELEGANT NIGHTMARE–THE WORK OF DARREN SHELTON Comes to Disco Walls This Month
December 1, 2022

'This Is Your Elegant Nightmare' features selected works created by Darren Shelton from 2015-2022, curated by the artist. An opening reception will take place on December 10th from 5pm until 9pm at Disco Walls (2600 Belmont, Hamtramck) and will feature a live poetic performance by Kaitlyn Valor Bourque at 7pm.
share