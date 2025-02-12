Tickets For HAMILTON at the Wharton Center on Sale Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Individual tickets for HAMILTON at the Wharton Center will go on sale Monday, February 17, 2025, at Wharton Center's Ticket Office, online, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. To gain first access to up-to-date information from Wharton Center, join our eClub at whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/join-the-eclub. Tickets will be available for performances Wednesday, May 21 to Sunday, June 1.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement. To purchase 10 or more tickets, call 517.884.3130 for group orders. Premium seating is available for select performances. A digital lottery will take place for each performance. Details will be announced closer to performance dates.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the East Lansing engagement should be made through Wharton Center Ticket Office.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

