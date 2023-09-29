The Purple Rose Theatre Company Opens Season With DIVA ROYALE

Performances of “Diva Royale” run from Friday, October 6 through Saturday, December 23, 2023.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The Purple Rose Theatre Company Opens Season With DIVA ROYALE

Click Here has announced the first production of their 33rd season, the remount of “Diva Royale” by Jeff Daniels. Tickets are on sale now.

 

First staged at The Purple Rose in 2018, “Diva Royale” is an evening of side-splitting hilarity that follows three midwestern stay-at-home moms whose love for Céline Dion makes them plan a last minute trip to New York City. With the return of the original cast, this crowd pleasing comedy is guaranteed to make you laugh ’til you cry.

 

This production of “Diva Royale” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

 

“Diva Royale” playwright and director, Jeff Daniels’ career as an actor, playwright, musician, and director, spans nearly 50 years in the industry. For his acting, Jeff has been nominated for five Golden Globes, five Emmys (winning for “Newsroom” and “Godless”) and three Tonys. He has written twenty full length plays that have world premiered at The Purple Rose. His “Onstage & Unplugged” performances have wowed audiences on The Purple Rose stage with the fundraising proceeds going directly to the PRTC. Jeff’s directing credits include the PRTC production of Lanford Wilson’s “The Hot L Baltimore” (1997) and two of his own plays, “Boom Town” (1998) and now “Diva Royale”. On film, Jeff wrote, directed, and starred in two independent features: “Escanaba in da Moonlight” (2001) and “Super Sucker” (2002), both shot in Michigan.

 

Performances of “Diva Royale” run from Friday, October 6 through Saturday, December 23, 2023. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, October 12. The press opening is Friday, October 13 at 8:00pm.

 

Directed by Jeff Daniels, assistant directed by Lucas Daniels, the cast features Connor Allston (Clinton Township), Caitlin Burt (Farmington), Caitlin Cavannaugh (Manchester), Rusty Mewha (Plymouth), Rhiannon Ragland (Flint), Kristin Shields (Ann Arbor), Kate Thomsen (Portage), and Meghan VanArsdalen (Ann Arbor). Set design by Brian D. Dambacher, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Shelby Newport, lighting by Stephen Sakowski and Dana L. White, and sound by Robert W. Hubbard. Karen Anne George is the stage manager.

 

The production sponsors for “Diva Royale” are Chelsea State Bank, CMRG and Secret Crisis Comics. Underwriting support for the season comes from Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include JTV and Michigan Radio.

 




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre

Muskegon Civic Theatre presents 'Little Shop of Horrors' at the Beardsley Theater. Join Seymour as he discovers a new breed of plant with out-of-this-world origins and a sinister plan for global domination. Don't miss this cult classic from October 6th-21st!

2
Karen Slack Will Perform Two Concerts, With Pacifica SQ and in Solo Recital Photo
Karen Slack Will Perform Two Concerts, With Pacifica SQ and in Solo Recital

Karen Slack will be a featured performer in two Detroit concerts in October, both part of her debut as guest artist with Chamber Music Detroit during its 80th anniversary season. Learn more about the two upcoming shows here!

3
Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month Photo
Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month

Country music singer and multi-platinum certified entertainer Scotty McCreery takes the stage at the FIM Capitol Theatre 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now!

4
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month Photo
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month

Stagecrafters presents The Spitfire Grill running October 13-22 on Stagecrafters’ 2nd Stage at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Players Guild of Dearborn (9/15-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tribute: Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/28-10/01)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judgment at Nuremberg
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Fisher Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
LionHeart Productions (Performances at the Grant Fine Arts Center) (11/03-11/11)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Miller Auditorium (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tribute: Women in Jazz Starring Tammy McCann
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (3/08-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You