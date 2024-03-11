The Mamas & The Papas Tribute Concert Announced At The Encore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present its fourth concert in their popular 2023/24 Tribute Concert Series, sponsored by Dexter's Pub. The Mamas & the Papas Tribute runs March 14 - 17 and showcases an incredible lineup of talented musicians paying homage to the timeless music and harmonies that defined the group's legacy.

The Mamas & the Papas, an iconic American folk rock group of the 1960s, left an indelible mark on music history with their rich harmonies and introspective lyrics. Comprising John Phillips, Michelle Phillips, Denny Doherty, and Cass Elliot, the quartet achieved widespread acclaim with timeless hits like "California Dreamin'," "Monday, Monday," and "Dream a Little Dream of Me." Their debut album, "If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears," soared to the top of the charts, selling over six million copies and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary (R&R) Group Performance.

Starring in The Encore's tribute concert is the exceptionally talented Aaron LaVigne, who was last seen in The Encore's Paul Simon and Garfunkel Tribute, and whose Broadway and national touring credits include Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Joining LaVigne is acclaimed drummer, songwriter and performer, Donny Brown, who was one of the founding members and principal songwriters of The Verve Pipe, an American rock band whose albums have sold more than 3 million copies worldwide. Joining them are singers Jackey Boelkow and Dexter native, Mariah Colby. The concert is music directed by Jacob Kerzner, who most recently music directed and performed in The Encore's Paul Simon and Garfunkel Tribute.

“It has been such a thrill to hear these incredible musicians bring these gorgeous harmonies to life,” says director Dan Cooney. “The sound is nostalgic and this concert is definitely a must-see for fans of the group, but also for anyone who might not be as familiar with The Mamas & the Papas as it is a timeless sound that transcends generations.”

Tickets

Tickets for The Mamas & the Papas Tribute are available now. Don't miss your chance to experience the highest quality entertainment in an intimate setting. Visit www.theencoretheatre.org or call 734.268.6200 to reserve your seats today.

More About The Encore Musical Theatre Company:

Located in the heart of Dexter, Michigan, The Encore Musical Theatre Company is Southeast Michigan's premier destination for professional musical theatre, concerts, and special events. Housed in the historic Copeland school building, the intimate theatre space provides audiences with unparalleled experiences, blending Broadway talent with the highest caliber of local Michigan artists. The Encore is proud to be celebrating 15 seasons of inspiring, entertaining, and enriching our community through the magic of live theatre.