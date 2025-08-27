The Encore to Open 17th Season With Tribute Concert To Stevie Wonder

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore will kick off its 17th Season with a Tribute Concert dedicated to the legendary Stevie Wonder. From September 11 through September 14, audiences will be transported through the soulful sounds of one of music's most iconic artists in a captivating celebration of his timeless hits.

Directed by Broadway alum and University of Michigan professor Geoff Packard, this memorable concert promises a powerful tribute to Stevie Wonder's groundbreaking music and enduring legacy.

R. MacKenzie Lewis will lend his exceptional talent as music director and arranger, supported by an ensemble of talented musicians: Mike Harrington on guitar, Cliff Williams on bass, and Daniel King-McDonald on drums.

The show features outstanding performers including Chris Joseph, Jason Briggs, Gayle E. Martin, and David Magumba, each bringing their unique talents to recreate Stevie Wonder's legendary sound and spirit.

Join The Encore for an unforgettable night of music, memories, and celebration honoring one of the most influential artists of all time. This tribute concert marks the beginning of a season filled with excitement, creativity, and community spirit.