TWELFTH NIGHT To Open Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 55th Season 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) will open its 55th season with a new adaptation of Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, adapted by Marc Palmieri. The production will run November 7–16, 2025, at the newly constructed Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre, located on the University of Detroit Mercy’s McNichols Campus.

The play follows twins Viola and Sebastian, separated by a shipwreck and stranded in the whimsical land of Illyria. Disguised as a young man, Viola finds employment with Duke Orsino and soon falls in love with him—unaware that Orsino is in pursuit of Countess Olivia, who, in turn, becomes enamored with Viola’s disguise.

“Shakespeare is always relevant to today’s world, which is why his plays have remained with us for so long,” said Andrew Papa, chair of the Department of Performing Arts. “Twelfth Night is one of his best comedies, and in times like these, comedies are just the reprieve the world needs.”

The production marks the debut of the Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre, a modern performance venue designed to support student artistry and community engagement. The space will host productions, workshops, and cultural events that connect the University with audiences across Detroit.

“After more than a decade away, Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is thrilled to be returning home to McNichols Campus,” said Sarah Hawkins Rusk, managing director of DMTC and director of Twelfth Night. “Our new theatre will be a dynamic hub for creativity, offering students a professional-caliber space to learn and grow.”

The cast includes students from the Department of Performing Arts alongside faculty and alumni, including Andrew Papa, Peter Prouty (’00), and Kaelyn Johnson (’22).

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information

Twelfth Night will run November 7–16, 2025, at the Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online at DetroitMercyArts.com or through the DMTC Ticket Office at 313-993-3270, open Tuesday–Thursday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Special Events:

Nov. 7: Friends and Family Night (invitation only)

Nov. 8: Grand Opening Celebration (invitation only)

Nov. 9: College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences Night with faculty-led talkback

Nov. 14: High School Night with student talkback

Nov. 15: Community Night ($10 tickets for all patrons)

Nov. 16: Closing Night

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

Founded in 1970, the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of faculty, students, and guest artists producing relevant theatre that entertains, challenges, and inspires. As an integral part of the University of Detroit Mercy’s Performing Arts program, the company provides practical training for theatre majors while serving as a cultural cornerstone for the community.

For more information, visit udmercy.edu/life/theatre.