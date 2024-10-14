THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Event Featuring Barry Bostwick is Coming to Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 48th Anniversary at Wharton Center. An evening of musical comedy, live interaction, and performances from the onstage Shadow Cast will leave you dancing for days.



Fans will be able to meet and talk with Barry Bostwick—acclaimed star of this original cult classic—in person. Bostwick iconic portrayal of “Brad Majors” has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years.



Bostwick explains why The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of film history's most enduring classics:



“It's fun, noisy, and rude, and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible ‘shadow casts' from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment very show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. It's rock and roll!!!” said Bostwick.



He succinctly captures the movie's multi-generational appeal:



“Three generations of party goers have passed it down from one to another. It is a rite of passage from innocence to understanding and questioning!” commented Bostwick.



The show will also feature a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast and memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick, and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple—Brad and Janet—and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. The 2023-2024 National Tour gives fans the chance to experience in person this very special interactive sensation.



Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick. VIP tickets include prime seating, special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate, photos and autographs with Barry Bostwick. Visit www.whartoncenter.com for more information.



Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening." Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!



