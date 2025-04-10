THE RAT PACK LOUNGE Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr.—the Rat Pack—are up in heaven, but there’s unfinished business back on Earth. Vic, the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge, needs help, and Frank made him a promise he never fulfilled. The three singers are sent back to Earth to make things right. Hits include “My Way,” What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.”

The Rat Pack Lounge, by James Hindman and Ray Roderick and musical arrangements by John Glaudini, runs April 23 through May 18, 2025, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

"This is a show about friendship and honesty...and a lot of nostalgia,” says Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. “People from all generations love the music of this era. The Rat Pack Lounge is a great and creative way to tie 30 songs together with a great story about the importance of keeping your promises.”

The cast of The Rat Pack Lounge includes Javier Alfonso Castellanos as Jeorge/Dean, Eric Coles as Vic, Jackey Good as Katherine/Angie, Malik Jordan as Bobby/Sammy, and Corbin Payne as William/Frank.

The Rat Pack Lounge is directed Travis W. Walter. Brent Frederick is the music director, with choreography by Debbie Williams. Scenic design is by Kristen Gribbin, with costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Scott Ross, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager, and Stacy White is the assistant stage manager

Brent Frederick also plays piano and directs the band, which includes Ed Birch (drums), Lorena Navarro (percussion), and Jackson Stone (bass).

Tickets range from $39 to $48 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. The Rat Pack Lounge is suggested for audience members in middle school and up.

The Rat Pack Lounge is made possible through the generous support of The Fred and Barbara Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Michigan Arts and Culture Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

