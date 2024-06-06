THE PIANO GUYS to Perform at Miller Auditorium In November 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miller Auditorium is thrilled to announce THE PIANO GUYS as one of the upcoming Spotlight shows in the 2024-25 Spotlight Series. Finish your fall season with the sweet sounds of these talented middle-aged dads from Utah on November 8, 2024. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com or during Summer Box Office Hours, Mon.-Fri. Noon-4 p.m.

Since their serendipitous inception in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have established themselves as an unstoppable musical force. This quartet, consisting of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer), and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), emerged as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight. They have consistently delivered audacious compositions that effortlessly transcend the confines of style and genre, paving the way for a wildly successful career. In 2023, they unveiled their 13th album, "Unstoppable," a compilation of exhilarating and emotionally profound cover songs written over the past two years.

Since their official debut in 2011, THE PIANO GUYS have unleashed 13 albums, securing six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart. Their music has amassed a staggering 2 billion-plus global streams, while their YouTube videos have garnered over 1.6 billion views. Their Spotify presence alone boasts nearly 2 million monthly listeners. They've sold out concert venues in almost every corner of the globe and have cultivated a devoted fan base numbering in the millions. They've also graced the screens of major television networks, with appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show.

Miller Auditorium will present THE PIANO GUYS on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 11, 2024. You can purchase tickets online at millerauditorium.com, or by phone at (269) 387-2300 and during our summer Box Office hours, Mon.-Fri. Noon-4 p.m. for phone and in-person orders.

Comments