THE DROWSY CHAPERONE And More Announced for Midland Center For The Arts 2025–26 Season

Midland Center for the Arts has unveiled a 2025–26 season filled with timeless stories and bold voices, featuring theatrical productions from Center Stage Theatre, performances from the Choirs at the Center, and youth productions showcasing local student talent. Single tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m.

Center Stage Theatre will launch the season with Kate Hamill’s witty adaptation of Sense & Sensibility (Nov. 7–16, 2025), followed by Lorraine Hansberry’s American classic A Raisin in the Sun (Feb. 27–Mar. 8, 2026). The spring will bring the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 (Apr. 24–May 3, 2026), before concluding with a repertory staging of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Jun. 4–14, 2026) and the Tony-winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone, presented in partnership with The Friction Theatre as part of the Great Lakes Bay Theatre Festival (Jun. 5–14, 2026).

Family-friendly highlights include The Emperor’s New Clothes (Dec. 11–14, 2025), the high-energy 13 JR. (Mar. 26–29, 2026), and the feel-good hit Legally Blonde The Musical (Jun. 25–27, 2026), performed by the Center’s Rising Stars program.

The Choirs of the Center will present a rich season of music, beginning with Music from Westminster Abbey (Oct. 25, 2025) and continuing with the Men of Music’s Christmas Concert (Dec. 7, 2025), the Youth Honor Choir Winter Concert (Dec. 7, 2025), and Holiday Pops with Arielle Jacobs (Dec. 13, 2025). Spring performances include the Men of Music’s 90th season celebration (Apr. 10–11, 2026), An Evening with Beethoven featuring the Midland Chorale and SVSU Choirs (Apr. 19, 2026), and the Camerata Singers’ Sounds of Spain (Jun. 21, 2026).

Single tickets for all productions and concerts go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at midlandcenter.org, by calling 989-631-8250, or in person at the Midland Center for the Arts Ticket Office.