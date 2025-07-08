THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes to Stix Ludington This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liverpool Legends, the internationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, will perform at Stix Ludington (1963 N Lakeshore Dr, Ludington, MI) on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced $30.18–$89.52 and available by phone at 231-845-8181 or online.

Billed as “The Complete Beatles Experience,” Liverpool Legends recreate the full arc of The Beatles' legendary career—from early hits like I Want To Hold Your Hand and Twist and Shout to the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt. Pepper and later anthems such as Come Together, Here Comes the Sun, and Hey Jude.

Narrated by Louise Harrison herself, the show features costume changes, vintage instruments, immersive visuals, and precise musical performances that make the audience feel as if they're seeing the real Fab Four.

Each member of Liverpool Legends not only replicates the sound and harmonies of John, Paul, George, and Ringo—they embody their personalities, accents, and stage presence, delivering an experience that is both musically and theatrically authentic.