TAKING OFF! Comes to the Wharton Center

The MSU College of Arts and Letters’ Department of Theatre, in collaboration with Wharton Center, will present Taking Off!, a high-flying new musical comedy by Sonya Hayden (book & lyrics) and Matthew Lowy (music), taking the Pasant Theatre stage from September 19–21, 2025.

Directed by Adam Yankowy with music direction by Dave Wendelberger, a musical comedy set aboard a chaotic 1967 Panamorama Airlines flight. The story follows Amelia Darehart, a brilliant aircraft mechanic who trades in her wrench for a stewardess uniform—only to find the job isn’t as glamorous as advertised. Amidst spilled martinis, a misguided diamond heist, and a dream ballet with hilariously bad dancers, Amelia grapples with love, ambition, and the suffocating expectations placed on women in the era of jet-set glam. This spirited new work is equal parts farce and heart, offering sharp commentary on gender roles—all at 35,000 feet.

Each year, a team of MSU Department of Theatre Faculty and Wharton Center staff selects one musical to be in residence at MSU. This new musical is workshopped under the guidance of a director, professional actors in leading roles, the creative team of the chosen musical, and the leadership of MSU’s College of Arts and Letters’ Department of Theatre and Wharton Center. The program becomes a vivid learning experience for both college actors and backstage creatives. This year, students are joined by professional actor Arnie Rodriguez.

Each performance will include a post-show chat, where audiences can offer insight and feedback to help steer the production to Broadway.