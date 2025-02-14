Space Explorers: THE INFINITE Extends at Midland Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, Midland Center for the Arts is extending the exclusive Midwest engagement of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE through April 6, 2025. Originally scheduled to run through February 23, this one-of-a-kind immersive space experience will now offer audiences six additional weeks to embark on a breathtaking journey beyond Earth.

“The response to Space Explorers: THE INFINITE has been incredible,” said Jon Loos, President & CEO of Midland Center for the Arts. “We’ve seen visitors from different generations completely captivated by the experience, and we’re thrilled to extend its run to give even more people the opportunity to step inside the International Space Station, float in space, and witness Earth as only astronauts have.”

As visitors wander through the virtual ISS wearing virtual reality headsets, they have the opportunity to witness some 60 different encounters, including floating in the cosmos with the astronauts outside the space station looking down on the vastness of Earth. Other experiences include watching the astronauts’ daily activities like getting haircuts, playing ball, drinking their liquid rations, even breaking bread with them. Visitors can choose their own path—whether it’s stepping into the astronauts’ world through interactive moments or simply soaking in the views and witnessing life in space as it unfolds around them. Since there are a multitude of engaging experiences, visitors can come multiple times and have entirely unique experiences each time they visit.

“To say I was unprepared for what the show was would be an understatement. It’s much more than an educational exhibit; it offers a truly humbling and inspiring journey.” – Misty Barron, Catalyst Midland

The Midland engagement of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is sponsored by Members First Credit Union, MBS International Airport, and DuPont (who provide technology for NASA, including Ultra-thin DuPont™ Kapton® Polyimide Films to keep the Webb Telescope cool so that it can function properly in space).



Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is presented by INFINITY Experiences, a joint venture between Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, known for creating large-scale immersive projects that revolutionize how visitors experience new extended reality (XR) environments.

