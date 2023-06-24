Shakespeare Royal Oak to Bring LOVE'S LABORS LOST to Starr Jaycee Park; Launch SRO Teen Ensemble Program

Shakespeare Royal Oak is returning to Starr Jaycee Park for its 22nd season bringing the state's largest professional outdoor theatre event to Royal Oak July 27 - August 6. This year's festival will feature Love's Labors Lost, and two education programs: KidsAct! for students entering grades 1-8 and the SRO Teen Ensemble for students entering Grades 9-12.

Love's Labors Lost

For its main stage production, Shakespeare Royal Oak will go back to the 1980's with a University spin on Shakespeare's Love's Labors Lost. In this production, three college frat dudes agree to try the impossible: swear off love to get their grades up. But three bodacious sorority gals turn these gnarly guys' world upside down. Directed by SRO veteran & Break The Chain Theatre's Artistic Director Craig Ester, the cast includes: Jonathan Jones, Dan Johnson (Actor's Equity Associan Member), Maurizio Rosas-Dominguez, Dominik Greyson, Ashley Kay, Tayler Jones, Chania Malcoum, Princess Beyonce Jones, Mason Gaida, Cassius Merriweather, LaShanette Harrison, and Tiaja Sabrie. Tickets for Love's Labors Lost are on sale now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com. Tickets are $30 in advance with day-of tickets available at the Starr Jaycee Park box office for $35.

Prior to the start of the season, Shakespeare Royal Oak will host A Labor of Love! - a pre-season cast party fundraiser event on June 29 at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market. This event will feature an appetizer reception, cash bar, and an opportunity to meet members of the cast & company of Love's Labors Lost. Theatre fans wishing to support Shakespeare Royal Oak can visit SharkespeareRoyalOak.com/support to RSVP for the June 29 fundraiser.

KidsAct and SRO Teen Ensemble

“One of the best things we've created at Shakespeare Royal Oak is our fabulous education curriculum,” states SRO founder and executive director Ed Nahhat. “Our students get a top-notch experience in the park, parents get to see their children perform this incredible work, and we have built a legacy. Several of our KidsAct and Teen Ensemble participants have gone on to work with us and other area theatres professionally, and that makes us so proud.”

During the two-week SRO Teen Ensemble program, high school students delve into character development, explore safe stage combat and sword fighting techniques, prepare costume designs, and learn all aspects of presenting a Shakespearean production.

This summer, participants will be staging a never-before-seen-on-the-SRO-stage show, The Winter's Tale! The play follows the intense familial drama between two life-long friends and their children's unexpected love story. Inspired by Percy Jackson, the production will pull heavily from Greek mythological elements, and will be an exciting challenge for all students.

The SRO Teen Ensemble Program will run July 17-28 for students entering grades 9-12. With three public performances on the Starr Jaycee Park stage at 7pm July 30,31, and August 1. Students wishing to be a part of this program will need to audition for a spot, which can be scheduled by emailing education@shakespeareroyaloak.com. All students registered for the program will be in the production. Students may also attend as technical students (non-actor) and will be given theatrical technical training in stage management, sound design, dramaturgy, and choreography. Students wishing to do both will be given the opportunity to do so. Tuition is $310 per student with registration is available online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com/education.

For students entering grades 1-8, Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to offer KidsAct! July 31 - August 4 with a public performance on Saturday, August 5 at 11am. During this six-day program, students will learn Shakespeare, safe sword fighting and stage combat, and improv skills from area theatre professionals. KidsAct tuition is $260 per student with registration available now online at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com/education.

About Shakespeare Royal Oak

Since 2001 Water Works Theatre Company, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) company, has presented Shakespeare Royal Oak and other award-winning productions. Shakespeare Royal Oak enhances the quality of life in its community by offering Michigan's premier outdoor professional Shakespeare event in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. The company provides a place to call home for local professional actors, designers, directors, teachers, and other artists in a dynamic collaboration with skilled volunteers and other community supporters. More information including how to support Shakespeare Royal Oak is available at: www.shakespeareroyaloak.com