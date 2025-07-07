Shakespeare Royal Oak Reveals MACBETH Cast

Performances run July 24 - August 3.
Shakespeare Royal Oak has announced the casting for its production of Macbeth, playing in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park July 24 - August 3.
For its vanguard 25th Season, Shakespeare Royal Oak will present a devilishly original streampunk-style Macbeth from visionary Detroit director Jeffrey Michael Nahan, with all the spirited spells, plots, and revenge the Bard could conjure up in the middle of Starr Jaycee Park. Steampunk Macbeth will fill your eyes and mind with its unique style, music, and moves to keep you guessing until you cheer its glorious end! The cast of Macbeth includes:
Craig Ester as Macduff
Kori Fay as Witch 3 & Nurse
Connor Finnegan as Porter
Erica Hoveland as Duncan/Hecate
Princess Jones as Witch 2 & Lady Macduff
Byron Keys as Doctor/Attendant
Dennis Kleinsmith as Siward
Kate McClaine as Witch 1
Aidan McCracken as Malcom
David Moy as Angus
Michael Brian Ogden as Banquo
Drew Parker as Macbeth
Meredith Parker as Lady Macbeth
Oscar Quiroz as Lennox
A. Victor Schroeder as Donaldbain
Malachi Swain as son of Macduff
Sara Wolf as Ross
Macbeth will appear in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park, 1301 W 13 Mile Road, July 24 - August 3 with performance times on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets ($35) are on sale now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com.
In addition to its production of Macbeth, Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to offer two educational opportunities for students entering grades 1-12 during its 25th annual festival.
