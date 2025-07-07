Shakespeare Royal Oak Reveals MACBETH Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare Royal Oak has announced the casting for its production of Macbeth, playing in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park July 24 - August 3.

For its vanguard 25th Season, Shakespeare Royal Oak will present a devilishly original streampunk-style Macbeth from visionary Detroit director Jeffrey Michael Nahan, with all the spirited spells, plots, and revenge the Bard could conjure up in the middle of Starr Jaycee Park. Steampunk Macbeth will fill your eyes and mind with its unique style, music, and moves to keep you guessing until you cheer its glorious end! The cast of Macbeth includes:

Craig Ester as Macduff

Kori Fay as Witch 3 & Nurse

Connor Finnegan as Porter

Erica Hoveland as Duncan/Hecate

Princess Jones as Witch 2 & Lady Macduff

Byron Keys as Doctor/Attendant

Dennis Kleinsmith as Siward

Kate McClaine as Witch 1

Aidan McCracken as Malcom

David Moy as Angus

Michael Brian Ogden as Banquo

Drew Parker as Macbeth

Meredith Parker as Lady Macbeth

Oscar Quiroz as Lennox

A. Victor Schroeder as Donaldbain

Malachi Swain as son of Macduff

Sara Wolf as Ross

Macbeth will appear in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park, 1301 W 13 Mile Road, July 24 - August 3 with performance times on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets ($35) are on sale now at ShakespeareRoyalOak.com.

In addition to its production of Macbeth, Shakespeare Royal Oak is proud to offer two educational opportunities for students entering grades 1-12 during its 25th annual festival.