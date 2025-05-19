Sabina Camblor and Jason Clyde Are 2025 Sutton Foster Awards Showcase Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sabina B. Camblor-Castrodad from Interlochen Arts Academy and Jason Clyde from Zeeland East High School were named Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role at the 13th annual Sutton Foster Awards Showcase held at Wharton Center on Sunday, May 18. The award—named in honor of Michigan’s own Broadway star, Sutton Foster—is a celebration of outstanding achievement in individual artistry, vocal, dance, and acting performance for two leads in a high school musical theatre production. Sabina and Jason were two of the 150 high school drama students from across Michigan to compete for th­e award.

“Musical theatre is my home: it’s where I found my community, it’s where I felt a sense of acceptance for the first time. The community that I feel in the theatre is just unmatched. To be able to experience that, and to manifest that in the songs we were singing today, was just so special,” reflects Sabina, on the power of her musical theatre community and this year’s showcase. “I am looking forward to that big, big stage and getting to meet all the other actors, getting to network. The energy that you feel when it’s so concentrated, like at the Jimmy Awards, is so infectious. I am super excited for everything.”

Sabina and Jason will head to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards—otherwise known as the Jimmy™ Awards—on Monday, June 23, 2025, held this year at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.

“This is the first time in about 10 years that our school’s musical has been adjudicated, and it was really special to be able to represent (my high school) in this way. I graduate on Wednesday, so it’s going to be a fun time coming home,” says Jason, of his experience at this year’s Sutton Foster Awards Showcase. To anyone who aspires to join the world of musical theatre, Jason has some words of advice:

“You can be any artist you want to be. You don’t have to put yourself in a box of just an actor, singer, or dancer. You can be one if you want, but you can be all three, and a storyteller. That’s what I think is so great about this art form.”

Finalists for Outstanding Actor are:

From Zeeland East High School, Jason Clyde

From Dakota High School, Austin Denome

From Northville High School, David Roden

From Lakeview High School, Luis Rodriguez

Finalists for Outstanding Actress are:

From Armada High School, Ruby Amthor

From Interlochen Arts Academy, Sabina Camblor

From Harper Creek High School, Ciera Funk

From Henry Ford II High School, Eva Wassom

All eight finalists, including the 2025 Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role, will each receive $1,000 cash.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!