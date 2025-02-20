STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Birmingham Village Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Village Players will present Steel Magnolias running March 14 - 30, 2025. Truvy is the owner of Truvy's Beauty Spot, where the gossip flows as freely as the hairspray. When Steel Magnolias opens at BVP, you'll meet six women from a small Louisiana town who gather in the sanctuary of a beauty salon to share their laughter, tears, and friendship.

Join in March 14 - 30, 2025 and peel back the layers of Southern charm to reveal the strength and grace of these women, whose roots run deep and whose spirits blossom even in the face of life's toughest challenges.

"Steel Magnolias is one of my all-time favorite movies, which drew me to adore the play just as much," said Director Michael A. Gravame of Detroit. "It is full of iconic one liners and wit making for an unparalleled script and story."

The script for Steel Magnolias was written by Robert Harling in 1985. It was inspired by his younger sister who passed away due to complications from diabetes. The characters who visit Truvy's Beauty Spot were also based on real ladies Harling knew when he was younger.

Let's meet the BVP ladies who will bring our production of Steel Magnolias to life:

Shy, insecure Annelle, the brand-new beauty shop assistant, will be played by Ferndale's Leah Louis-Ferdinand.

Rachel Biber of Huntington Woods plays Truvy, the owner of the beauty salon, who shares her wisecracks and wisdom with everyone who comes in.

Clairee is the strong and sarcastic member of the group played by Sue Chekaway of Bloomfield Hills, a BVP member for many years whose off-stage sass matches her onstage counterpart.

Sweet Shelby, the newly married daughter of M'Lynn, will be played by Bridget Hillyer of Grosse Pointe Park.

Rochester's Andrea Krass McDonald plays the heart-wrenching role of M'Lynn, the mother of Shelby.

The irritable, annoying, but somehow lovable Ouiser is played by Margaret (Maggie) Gilkes of Farmington. This will be the 4th time Maggie has played this role.

Steel Magnolias will be directed by Michael A. Gravame of Detroit with Assistant Director Kristen Dittus of Royal Oak. Roberta Campion (Southfield), Mark Carley (Beverly Hills), and Jennifer Jones (Rochester Hills) are the Producers.

"Women have been my guides and motivation throughout my life," said Gravame. "I look at Steel Magnolias as a celebration of those women. I am very excited to bring this heartwarming play to life,"

Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling runs March 14-30, 2025, at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM. Steel Magnolias is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Comments