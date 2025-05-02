SPRING AWAKENING Begins At Ann Arbor Civic Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ann Arbor Civic Theatre will present Duncan Sheik/Steven Sater's alt-rock musical SPRING AWAKENING at the Arthur Miller Theater, University of Michigan on June 5-8, 2025. Tickets are available at a2ct.org or by calling 734-971-2228.

Directed by award-winning Ron Baumanis, Musical Direction by Daniel Bachelis, and Movement by Patricia Mazzola.

The musical adapts often-censored Frank Wedekind's 1891 play about the coming-of-age of teenagers in Germany with its strict Lutheran-based strictures and sexual repression. It addresses issues of teenage sexuality, family dysfunction, and psychological misinterpretations and confusion in a world where things "just aren't talked about" and "what would the people at church think if they knew?" It is infused with an infectuous alt-rock score.

The cast is comprised of 11 younger performers and 2 adults (who play all of the adults in the show). It features Anthony Pierzynowski as Melchior, Mackenzie Finley as Wendla, and AJ Dageneis as Moritz. Other teens are played by Veer Agarwal, Isaac Luebke, Alec Korotney, Gary Zelley, Megan Paul, RaSheiah Asare, Brookelyn Hannah, Dona Jazrawy. Rob Roy and Fran Potasnik play all of the adult roles.

Spring Awakening won both the Tony Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, along with multiple awards for score, book, and acting. John Gallagher Jr won the Tony for best Featured Actor.

