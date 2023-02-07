Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH

Rosedale Community Players will present Here We Go: Two Point Oh, a live one-man show following Southfield resident Eric Goldstein on his journey as he learns to live with brain cancer. Goldstein is performing this show as a fundraiser for RCP.

In 2020, while directing a show at RCP, Goldstein experienced difficulties reading the script. In response, he scheduled what he thought would be a routine eye check. This lead him to an eventual diagnosis of glioblastoma.

Encouraged by friends within the theater community, he wrote a script about the experience, and in 2021, the original Here We Go was produced as a YouTube performance.

"I have a fatal condition. We all do. It's called life," said Goldstein when discussing the 2021 production.

Since 2021 there have been many additional twists and turns, so Goldstein has updated the show. One does not have to view the original piece to be touched by this heartwarming update.

While the narrative can evoke tears, there is also a message of hope.

"This is a story worth telling, and a story worth hearing," said Devene Goday, RCP Promotions Chair.

Audience members will have a chance to interact with Goldstein. Tickets can be purchased for this one-night event online: ww.RosedaleCommunityPlayers.com.

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group who produces a wide variety of plays every year and draws members and patrons from the Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They have been producing quality community theatre since 1969.